Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 149,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 137,380 on 4th August 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 149,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,500.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 149,900 Rs 137,380
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,500 Rs 117,791
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,850 Rs 11,779

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 3rd August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 158,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 136,200.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,380. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,791. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 145,611. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 124,849.

