Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 150,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 129,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 150,800. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 150,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 129,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 129,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 150,800 Rs 138,235
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,300 Rs 118,524
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,930 Rs 11,852

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 138,235. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 138,235. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,524. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,524.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Karachi Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Lahore Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Islamabad Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Rawalpindi Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Peshawar Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Quetta Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
Sialkot Rs 150,800 Rs 129,300 Rs 138,235 Rs 118,524
