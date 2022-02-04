Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 119,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 102,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 119,400 Rs 109,369 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,300 Rs 93,774 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,230 Rs 9,377

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th February 2022 in different cities.