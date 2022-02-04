UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 119,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 102,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,400. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 119,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 102,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 102,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 119,400 Rs 109,369
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,300 Rs 93,774
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,230 Rs 9,377

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,369. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,369. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 93,774. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 93,774.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th February 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
Karachi Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
Lahore Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
Islamabad Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
Rawalpindi Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
Peshawar Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
Quetta Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
Sialkot Rs 119,400 Rs 102,300 Rs 109,369 Rs 93,774
