Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th March 2022 per tola for 24k is 128,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 110,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 128,700. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 127,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 110,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 109,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th March 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 128,700 Rs 118,028
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 110,400 Rs 101,199
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,040 Rs 10,120

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,028. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,066. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 101,199. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 100,374.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th March 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th March 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
Karachi Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
Lahore Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
Islamabad Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
Rawalpindi Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
Peshawar Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
Quetta Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
Sialkot Rs 128,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 118,028 Rs 101,199
