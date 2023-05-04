UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 04, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 223,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 204,401 on 4th May 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 223,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 191,190.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 223,000 Rs 204,401
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 191,190 Rs 175,256
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,119 Rs 17,526

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 3rd May 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 221,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 189,650.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 204,401. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 175,256. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 202,755. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 173,845.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

9 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

9 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

10 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

9 hours ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

9 hours ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.