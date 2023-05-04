Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 4th May 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 223,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 204,401 on 4th May 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 223,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 191,190. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 223,000 Rs 204,401 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 191,190 Rs 175,256 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,119 Rs 17,526 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 3rd May 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 221,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 189,650.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 204,401. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 175,256. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 202,755. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 173,845.