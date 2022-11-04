UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 134,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,700.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 134,900. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 136,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 115,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 116,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,900 Rs 123,695
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,700 Rs 106,058
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,570 Rs 10,606

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 123,695. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 124,978. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 106,058. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,158.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th November 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
Karachi Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
Lahore Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
Islamabad Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
Rawalpindi Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
Peshawar Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
Quetta Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
Sialkot Rs 134,900 Rs 115,700 Rs 123,695 Rs 106,058
