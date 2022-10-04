UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

October 04, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 141,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 121,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 141,800. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 141,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,600. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 141,800 Rs 130,003
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,600 Rs 111,466
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,160 Rs 11,147

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,003. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 130,003. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,466. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,466.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
Karachi Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
Lahore Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
Islamabad Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
Rawalpindi Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
Peshawar Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
Quetta Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
Sialkot Rs 141,800 Rs 121,600 Rs 130,003 Rs 111,466
