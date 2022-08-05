Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 150,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 128,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 150,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 149,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 128,800. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 150,300 Rs 137,700 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,800 Rs 118,066 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,880 Rs 11,807

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 137,700. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 137,380. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,066. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,791.

