Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 05, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 150,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 128,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 150,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 149,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 128,800. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 150,300 Rs 137,700
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,800 Rs 118,066
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,880 Rs 11,807

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 137,700. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 137,380. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,066. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,791.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 5th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 5th August 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Karachi Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Lahore Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Islamabad Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Rawalpindi Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Peshawar Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Quetta Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
Sialkot Rs 150,300 Rs 128,800 Rs 137,700 Rs 118,066
