Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 5th December 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 150,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 138,235 on 5th December 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 150,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,300. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 150,800 Rs 138,235 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,300 Rs 118,524 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,930 Rs 11,852

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 4th December 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 150,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 129,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 138,235. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 118,524. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 138,235. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 118,524.