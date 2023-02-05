UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 05, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 205,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 176,010.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 205,300. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 205,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 176,010. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 175,930.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 205,300 Rs 188,172
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,010 Rs 161,341
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,601 Rs 16,134

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 188,172. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 188,087. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 161,341. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 161,268.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 5th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 5th February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
Karachi Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
Lahore Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
Islamabad Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
Rawalpindi Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
Peshawar Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
Quetta Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
Sialkot Rs 205,300 Rs 176,010 Rs 188,172 Rs 161,341
