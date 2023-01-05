UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 5th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 05, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th January 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 187,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 172,232 on 5th January 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 187,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 161,100.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 187,900 Rs 172,232
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 161,100 Rs 147,674
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,110 Rs 14,767

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 4th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 188,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 161,440.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 172,232. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 147,674. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 172,596. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 147,986.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

8 hours ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

8 hours ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

10 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

10 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

10 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.