Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 5th January 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 187,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 172,232 on 5th January 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 187,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 161,100. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 187,900 Rs 172,232 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 161,100 Rs 147,674 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,110 Rs 14,767 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 4th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 188,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 161,440.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 172,232. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 147,674. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 172,596. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 147,986.