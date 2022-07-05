UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 05, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 138,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 118,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 138,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 138,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 138,500 Rs 127,009
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,800 Rs 108,899
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,880 Rs 10,890

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,009. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 127,009. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,899. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,899.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 5th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 5th July 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Karachi Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Lahore Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Islamabad Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Rawalpindi Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Peshawar Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Quetta Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Sialkot Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

9 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

9 hours ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

9 hours ago
 APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US c ..

APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US counterparts

9 hours ago
 Root and Bairstow run riot against India

Root and Bairstow run riot against India

9 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor masses: Musadik

Govt providing relief to poor masses: Musadik

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.