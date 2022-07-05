Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 138,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 118,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 138,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 138,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 138,500 Rs 127,009 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,800 Rs 108,899 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,880 Rs 10,890

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,009. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 127,009. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,899. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,899.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 5th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 5th July 2022 in different cities.