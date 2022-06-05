UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 05, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 137,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 137,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 137,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 117,600. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 137,100 Rs 125,726
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,600 Rs 107,799
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,760 Rs 10,780

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 125,726. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,726. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,799. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,799.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 5th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 5th June 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Karachi Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Lahore Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Islamabad Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Rawalpindi Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Peshawar Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Quetta Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Sialkot Rs 137,100 Rs 117,600 Rs 125,726 Rs 107,799
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

9 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

9 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

10 hours ago
 Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodo ..

Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodox church in east

10 hours ago
 PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking w ..

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.