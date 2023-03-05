Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 199,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 170,700.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 199,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 201,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 170,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 172,330.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 199,100 Rs 182,496 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 170,700 Rs 156,474 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,070 Rs 15,647

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 182,496. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 184,238. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 156,474. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 157,968.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 5th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 5th March 2023 in different cities.