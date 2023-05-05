UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 05, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 226,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 194,190.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 226,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 223,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 194,190. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 191,190.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 226,500 Rs 207,608
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 194,190 Rs 178,006
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,419 Rs 17,801

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 207,608. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 204,401. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 178,006. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 175,256.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 5th May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 5th May 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
Karachi Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
Lahore Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
Islamabad Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
Rawalpindi Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
Peshawar Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
Quetta Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
Sialkot Rs 226,500 Rs 194,190 Rs 207,608 Rs 178,006
