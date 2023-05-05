Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 226,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 194,190.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 226,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 223,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 194,190. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 191,190.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 5th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 226,500 Rs 207,608 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 194,190 Rs 178,006 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,419 Rs 17,801

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 207,608. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 204,401. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 178,006. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 175,256.

