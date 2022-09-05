Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 5th September 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 139,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 128,186 on 5th September 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 139,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,900. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 139,900 Rs 128,186 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,900 Rs 109,908 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,990 Rs 10,991 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 4th September 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 140,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 120,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,186. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 109,908. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 128,613. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 110,274.