Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 06, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 215,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 197,804 on 6th April 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 215,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 185,020.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,800 Rs 197,804
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,020 Rs 169,600
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,502 Rs 16,960

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 5th April 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 218,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 187,160.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 197,804. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 169,600. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 200,093. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 171,562.

