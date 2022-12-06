UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 149,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 127,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 149,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 150,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 127,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 129,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 149,000 Rs 136,631
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,800 Rs 117,149
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,780 Rs 11,715

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 136,631. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 138,235. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 117,149. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,524.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Karachi Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Lahore Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Islamabad Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Rawalpindi Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Peshawar Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Quetta Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Sialkot Rs 149,000 Rs 127,800 Rs 136,631 Rs 117,149
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

7 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

7 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

7 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

7 hours ago
 Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer ..

Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

7 hours ago
 South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involv ..

South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involved in Itaewon Tragedy - Report ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.