Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 149,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 127,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 149,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 150,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 127,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 129,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 149,000 Rs 136,631 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,800 Rs 117,149 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,780 Rs 11,715

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 136,631. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 138,235. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 117,149. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,524.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th December 2022 in different cities.