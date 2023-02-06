Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 6th February 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 205,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 188,172 on 6th February 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 205,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 176,010. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 205,300 Rs 188,172 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,010 Rs 161,341 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,601 Rs 16,134 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 5th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 205,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 176,010.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 188,172. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 161,341. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 188,172. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 161,341.