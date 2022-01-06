Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 6th January 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 120,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 110,652 on 6th January 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 103,500. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 120,800 Rs 110,652 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,500 Rs 94,874 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,350 Rs 9,487 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 5th January 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 120,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 102,900.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,652. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 94,874. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 110,010. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 94,324.