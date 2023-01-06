UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 06, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 183,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 157,320.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 183,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 187,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 157,320. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 161,100.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 183,500 Rs 168,191
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 157,320 Rs 144,209
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,732 Rs 14,421

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 168,191. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 172,232. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 144,209. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 147,674.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
Karachi Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
Lahore Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
Islamabad Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
Rawalpindi Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
Peshawar Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
Quetta Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
Sialkot Rs 183,500 Rs 157,320 Rs 168,191 Rs 144,209
