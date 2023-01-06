Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 183,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 157,320.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 183,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 187,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 157,320. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 161,100.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 183,500 Rs 168,191 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 157,320 Rs 144,209 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,732 Rs 14,421

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 168,191. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 172,232. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 144,209. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 147,674.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th January 2023 in different cities.