Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 6th June 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 137,100 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 125,620 on 6th June 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,100. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,500. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 137,100 Rs 125,620 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,500 Rs 107,708 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,750 Rs 10,771

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 5th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 137,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 117,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 125,620. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 107,708. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 125,726. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 107,799.