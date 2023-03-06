Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 6th March 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 199,100 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 182,496 on 6th March 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 199,100. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 170,700. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 199,100 Rs 182,496 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 170,700 Rs 156,474 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,070 Rs 15,647 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 4th March 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 201,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 172,330.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 182,496. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 156,474. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 184,238. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 157,968.