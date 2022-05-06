Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 130,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 111,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 111,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 111,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 130,000 Rs 119,098 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 111,400 Rs 102,116 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,140 Rs 10,212

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,098. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,098. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 102,116. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 102,116.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th May 2022 in different cities.