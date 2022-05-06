UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 130,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 111,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 111,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 111,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 130,000 Rs 119,098
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 111,400 Rs 102,116
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,140 Rs 10,212

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,098. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,098. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 102,116. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 102,116.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th May 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Karachi Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Lahore Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Islamabad Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Rawalpindi Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Peshawar Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Quetta Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Sialkot Rs 130,000 Rs 111,400 Rs 119,098 Rs 102,116
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.