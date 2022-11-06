Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 139,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 119,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 139,800. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 138,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,800. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 139,800 Rs 128,078 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,800 Rs 109,816 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,980 Rs 10,982

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 128,078. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 127,116. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,816. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,991.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th November 2022 in different cities.