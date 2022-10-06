UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 142,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 130,858 on 6th October 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 142,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,400.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,800 Rs 130,858
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,400 Rs 112,199
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,240 Rs 11,220

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 5th October 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 148,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 127,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,858. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 112,199. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 135,776. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 116,416.

