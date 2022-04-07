Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 7th April 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 133,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 122,733 on 7th April 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 133,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 114,800. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 133,800 Rs 122,733 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,800 Rs 105,233 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,480 Rs 10,523 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 6th April 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 133,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 114,800.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,733. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 105,233. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 122,733. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 105,233.