Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2023 per tola for 24k is 212,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 182,190.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 212,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 215,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 182,190. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 185,020.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 212,500 Rs 194,779 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 182,190 Rs 167,006 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,219 Rs 16,701

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 194,779. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 197,804. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 167,006. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 169,600.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th April 2023 in different cities.