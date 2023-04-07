Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 7th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 07, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2023 per tola for 24k is 212,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 182,190.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 212,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 215,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 182,190. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 185,020.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 212,500 Rs 194,779
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 182,190 Rs 167,006
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,219 Rs 16,701

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 194,779. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 197,804. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 167,006. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 169,600.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th April 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Karachi Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Lahore Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Islamabad Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Rawalpindi Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Peshawar Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Quetta Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Sialkot Rs 212,500 Rs 182,190 Rs 194,779 Rs 167,006
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK C ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

8 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of cooperation agreement

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Eur ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.