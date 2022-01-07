UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 118,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 101,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,400. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 101,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 103,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 118,400 Rs 108,621
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,600 Rs 93,133
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,160 Rs 9,313

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,621. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,652. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 93,133. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 94,874.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th January 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
Karachi Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
Lahore Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
Islamabad Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
Rawalpindi Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
Peshawar Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
Quetta Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
Sialkot Rs 118,400 Rs 101,600 Rs 108,621 Rs 93,133
