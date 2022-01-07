Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 118,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 101,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,400. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 101,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 103,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 118,400 Rs 108,621 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,600 Rs 93,133 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,160 Rs 9,313

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,621. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,652. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 93,133. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 94,874.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th January 2022 in different cities.