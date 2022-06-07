UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Published June 07, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 138,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 118,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 138,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 137,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 138,200 Rs 126,688
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,500 Rs 108,624
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,850 Rs 10,862

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 126,688. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,620. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,624. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,708.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th June 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
Karachi Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
Lahore Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
Islamabad Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
Rawalpindi Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
Peshawar Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
Quetta Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
Sialkot Rs 138,200 Rs 118,500 Rs 126,688 Rs 108,624
