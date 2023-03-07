Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 197,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 169,410.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 197,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 199,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 169,410. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 170,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 197,600 Rs 181,116 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 169,410 Rs 155,291 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,941 Rs 15,529

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 181,116. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 182,496. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 155,291. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 156,474.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th March 2023 in different cities.