Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 07, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 197,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 169,410.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 197,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 199,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 169,410. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 170,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 197,600 Rs 181,116
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 169,410 Rs 155,291
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,941 Rs 15,529

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 181,116. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 182,496. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 155,291. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 156,474.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th March 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
Karachi Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
Lahore Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
Islamabad Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
Rawalpindi Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
Peshawar Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
Quetta Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
Sialkot Rs 197,600 Rs 169,410 Rs 181,116 Rs 155,291
