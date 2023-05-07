Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 225,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 192,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 225,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 225,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 192,900. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 193,080.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 225,000 Rs 206,230 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 192,900 Rs 176,824 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,290 Rs 17,682

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 206,230. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 206,422. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 176,824. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 176,989.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th May 2023 in different cities.