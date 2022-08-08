Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 8th August 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 150,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 137,486 on 8th August 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 150,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 150,000 Rs 137,486 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,600 Rs 117,882 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,860 Rs 11,788 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 7th August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 150,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 128,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,486. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,882. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 137,486. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 117,882.