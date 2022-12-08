Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 8th December 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 149,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 137,380 on 8th December 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 149,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,500. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 149,900 Rs 137,380 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,500 Rs 117,791 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,850 Rs 11,779 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 7th December 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 149,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 127,800.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,380. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,791. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 136,631. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 117,149.