Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 184,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 157,920.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 184,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 184,550. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 157,920. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 158,220.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 8th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 184,200 Rs 168,832 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 157,920 Rs 144,759 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,792 Rs 14,476

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 168,832. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 169,153. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 144,759. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 145,034.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 8th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 8th January 2023 in different cities.