UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 184,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 157,920.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 184,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 184,550. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 157,920. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 158,220.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 8th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 184,200 Rs 168,832
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 157,920 Rs 144,759
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,792 Rs 14,476

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 168,832. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 169,153. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 144,759. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 145,034.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 8th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 8th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Karachi Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Lahore Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Islamabad Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Rawalpindi Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Peshawar Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Quetta Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Sialkot Rs 184,200 Rs 157,920 Rs 168,832 Rs 144,759
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

8 hours ago
 46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

9 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

9 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

10 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.