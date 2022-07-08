Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 134,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 8th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 134,700 Rs 123,375 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,400 Rs 105,783 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,540 Rs 10,578

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 8th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 8th July 2022 in different cities.