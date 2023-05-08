Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 8th May 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 225,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 206,230 on 8th May 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 225,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 192,900. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 225,000 Rs 206,230 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 192,900 Rs 176,824 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,290 Rs 17,682 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 7th May 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 225,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 192,900.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 206,230. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 176,824. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 206,230. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 176,824.