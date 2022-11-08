Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 139,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 119,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 139,300. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 139,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 119,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 8th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 139,300 Rs 127,650 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,400 Rs 109,449 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,940 Rs 10,945

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,650. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 128,078. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,449. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,816.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 8th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 8th November 2022 in different cities.