Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 8th September 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 143,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 131,927 on 8th September 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 143,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 123,400. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 143,900 Rs 131,927 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,400 Rs 113,116 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,340 Rs 11,312 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 7th September 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 141,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 121,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 131,927. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 113,116. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,110. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,558.