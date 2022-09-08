UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 08, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 143,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 131,927 on 8th September 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 143,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 123,400.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 143,900 Rs 131,927
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,400 Rs 113,116
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,340 Rs 11,312

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 7th September 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 141,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 121,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 131,927. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 113,116. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,110. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,558.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

9 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

9 hours ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

9 hours ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

9 hours ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

9 hours ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.