Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 149,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 128,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 149,900. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 149,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 128,500. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 149,900 Rs 137,380
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,500 Rs 117,791
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,850 Rs 11,779

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 137,380. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 137,380. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 117,791. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,791.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th August 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
Karachi Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
Lahore Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
Islamabad Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
Rawalpindi Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
Peshawar Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
Quetta Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
Sialkot Rs 149,900 Rs 128,500 Rs 137,380 Rs 117,791
