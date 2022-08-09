Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 149,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 128,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 149,900 Rs 137,380 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,500 Rs 117,791 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,850 Rs 11,779

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th August 2022 in different cities.