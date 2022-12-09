Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 150,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 129,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 150,700. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 149,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 129,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 150,700 Rs 138,127 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,200 Rs 118,432 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,920 Rs 11,843

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 138,127. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 137,380. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,432. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,791.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th December 2022 in different cities.