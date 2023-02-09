Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 9th February 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 193,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 177,546 on 9th February 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 193,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 166,070. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 193,700 Rs 177,546 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 166,070 Rs 152,230 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,607 Rs 15,223 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 8th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 199,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 171,040.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 177,546. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 152,230. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 182,860. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 156,786.