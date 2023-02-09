UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 193,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 177,546 on 9th February 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 193,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 166,070.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 193,700 Rs 177,546
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 166,070 Rs 152,230
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,607 Rs 15,223

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 8th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 199,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 171,040.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 177,546. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 152,230. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 182,860. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 156,786.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

52 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

8 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

9 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

9 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

9 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.