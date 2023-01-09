UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 184,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 168,832 on 9th January 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 184,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 157,920.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 184,200 Rs 168,832
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 157,920 Rs 144,759
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,792 Rs 14,476

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 8th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 184,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 157,920.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 168,832. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 144,759. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 168,832. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 144,759.

