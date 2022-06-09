UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 139,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 127,971 on 9th June 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 139,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,700.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 139,600 Rs 127,971
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,700 Rs 109,724
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,970 Rs 10,972

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 8th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 140,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 120,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 127,971. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 109,724. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 128,399. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 110,091.

