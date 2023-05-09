Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 229,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 196,680.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 229,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 225,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 196,680. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 192,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 229,400 Rs 210,271 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 196,680 Rs 180,289 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,668 Rs 18,029

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 210,271. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 206,230. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 180,289. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 176,824.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th May 2023 in different cities.