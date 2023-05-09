UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 229,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 196,680.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 229,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 225,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 196,680. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 192,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 229,400 Rs 210,271
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 196,680 Rs 180,289
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,668 Rs 18,029

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 210,271. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 206,230. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 180,289. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 176,824.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th May 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
Karachi Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
Lahore Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
Islamabad Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
Rawalpindi Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
Peshawar Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
Quetta Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
Sialkot Rs 229,400 Rs 196,680 Rs 210,271 Rs 180,289
