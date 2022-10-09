Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 139,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 119,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 139,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 141,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 139,500 Rs 127,865 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,600 Rs 109,633 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,960 Rs 10,963

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,865. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 129,682. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,633. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,191.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th October 2022 in different cities.