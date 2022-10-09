UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 139,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 119,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 139,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 141,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 139,500 Rs 127,865
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,600 Rs 109,633
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,960 Rs 10,963

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,865. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 129,682. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,633. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,191.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Karachi Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Lahore Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Islamabad Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Rawalpindi Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Peshawar Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Quetta Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Sialkot Rs 139,500 Rs 119,600 Rs 127,865 Rs 109,633
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange October Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

23 hours ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago
 North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Mis ..

North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

1 day ago
 Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel ..

Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel Due to TotalEnergies Strike - ..

1 day ago
 Pogacar wins second Il Lombardia title as Nibali, ..

Pogacar wins second Il Lombardia title as Nibali, Valverde bow out

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.