Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 143,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 123,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 143,900. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 143,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 123,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 123,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 9th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 143,900 Rs 131,927 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,400 Rs 113,116 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,340 Rs 11,312

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 131,927. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 131,927. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 113,116. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 113,116.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 9th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 9th September 2022 in different cities.