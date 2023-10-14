Gold rate increased to Rs4,900 per tola

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Saturday, in line with rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs202,000 per tola, after moving up by Rs4,900.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs173,182 after an increase of Rs4,201, the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) sources told APP.

On Friday, gold rates had largely remained stable and shed only Rs100 during the day, the said.

Gold prices in Pakistan advanced on Saturday on the back of up to $46 rise in the international rate.

In the international market, gold was priced at 1,938 per ounce. It may be mentioned here that silver rates remained stable at Rs2,500 per tola.

