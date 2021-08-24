UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate Increases In Local Market 24 Aug 2021

24th August 2021

Gold rate increases in local market 24 Aug 2021

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,012 on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,012 on Tuesday.

According to the local gold and sarafa market,the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,310 at the closing of trading.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,450 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,843.

Rate of Single tola silver was sold at Rs. 1417 and per 10 grams at Rs. 1215.

