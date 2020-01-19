Gold rate soars to Rs 29,6 00 per tola, 10 grams to Rs 17, 662 in last year

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The gold rate increased to Rs 29,6 00 per tola and Rs 17, 662 per 10 Grams, during last year. While in Global Market Gold rate per ounce was increased to 239 Dollar. Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers association (APGA) Muhammad Arshad has said that the year 2019 proved lucrative pertaining to the investment in gold Market because Investors give priority to gold, instead of stock exchange business and property deals.

He further said that due to huge procurement of gold in the market, rate of the metal inched up in local as well as in international market.

