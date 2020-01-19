UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Rate Soars To Rs 29,6 00 Per Tola, 10 Grams To Rs 17, 662 In Last Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Gold rate soars to Rs 29,6 00 per tola, 10 grams to Rs 17, 662 in last year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The gold rate increased to Rs 29,6 00 per tola and Rs 17, 662 per 10 Grams, during last year. While in Global Market Gold rate per ounce was increased to 239 Dollar. Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers association (APGA) Muhammad Arshad has said that the year 2019 proved lucrative pertaining to the investment in gold Market because Investors give priority to gold, instead of stock exchange business and property deals.

He further said that due to huge procurement of gold in the market, rate of the metal inched up in local as well as in international market.

nsr

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Business Dollar 2019 Gold Market All

Recent Stories

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

36 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$20 million to Arab Gulf Programme ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

1 hour ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

2 hours ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.